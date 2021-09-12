SEE IT: Crooks robs electric scooter from stranger at gunpoint in Queens, rides off on it

A bold bandit robbed a scooter from a stranger at gunpoint in Queens — and rode off on the stolen two-wheeler, surveillance video released Sunday shows.

The crook confronted the victim, flashing his gun, on Northern Blvd. near 89th St. in Jackson Heights about 3 a.m. Saturday, demanding his electric scooter, police said.

The 28-year-old victim, who was with a group of friends, abandoned the scooter and ran away. The robber held his gun in his outstretched hand, tracking the victim’s movements until he was out of sight, the video shows.

Someone threw a bottle at the gunman, striking him in the arm before the crook rode off north on Northern Blvd., the video shows.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying the crook and tracking him down.

He is described as short with medium complexion and black hair. He was wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.