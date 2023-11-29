See Delray Beach's 100-foot Christmas Tree in all of its glory!

Nothing says the holidays like gathering in a public square to see the light switch flipped on a 100-foot Christmas tree along with thousands of your neighbors. And so began the 2023 season in Delray Beach on Thursday, Nov. 28. The lighting, attended by young, old and Mr. and Mrs. Claus themselves, launched the 30th year of the event.

For those keeping score, the tree has 18,000 ornaments and 217,980 individual LED lights and is surrounded by pure holiday fun, including ice skating, a carousel, mini-golf and opportunities to get a photo with Santa. The fun at 51 N. Swinton Ave. in downtown Delray will be open through Dec. 31.

Get tickets at the Gingerbread House. Touring the tree is free. delraybeachfl.gov or downtowndelraybeach.com/events

Children enjoy the fake snow machine during the lighting of the 100-foot Christmas Tree at Old School Square in Delray Beach.

A view from above the 100-foot Christmas Tree at Old School Square.

The crowd looks up as Santa Claus lights the 100-foot Christmas Tree at Old School Square in Delray Beach, Florida.

If you go: Delray Beach 100-foot-Christmas Tree

Where: 51 N. Swinton Ave. in downtown Delray Beach

Hours: For more information, visit the city of Delray Beach's website.

