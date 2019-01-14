The just-introduced 2020 Ford Explorer doesn't stray too far from the formula that put it in the driveway of millions of consumers. Instantly familiar but more rakish and attractive than the outgoing model, the 2020 Explorer hits all the marks needed to remain relevant: It's approximately 200 pounds lighter, can tow up to 5600 pounds, features updated infotainment and connectivity anchored by an 8.0-inch vertical touchscreen, and is built on an entirely new platform designed as rear-wheel drive from the onset. It's bound to make the suburbs a happier and prettier place, if not a more exciting one. As for excitement? That's where the Explorer ST comes in.