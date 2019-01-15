See Detailed Photos of the Ram 3500 Chassis

Cutaways on auto-show floors are wonderful things. On one hand, they offer a glimpse into how an engine or even a whole car turns, from most to least interesting, hydrocarbons, hydrogen, or stored electricity into mechanical movement. On the other hand, they just show you what's underneath, much in the same way a wristwatch's exhibition case shows off a Swiss-built movement. While it's not really a cutaway, the rolling frame of Ram's new Cummins-powered, 1000-lb-foot monster, which made its debut at the Detroit auto show this week, serves the same purpose.