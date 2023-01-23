See digital ads from a company called Zencity? They’re for a Clearwater police survey.

The Clearwater Police Department has launched a survey to gather feedback from city residents about the agency’s performance.

Residents will see digital ads from a company called Zencity on apps in their phones, social media and other websites seeking feedback on the police agency.

The department is partnering with Zencity, a company that works with local governments to gather feedback from their communities.

Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter said the agency plans to work with Zencity to conduct the survey for at least the next three years.

“It’s something I’m planning to do permanently, if it yields the return I’m hoping,” he said.

The department is spending $36,000 on the survey.

Slaughter said the agency hopes to use the results to address residents’ concerns specific to their neighborhoods, assess new initiatives and improve areas where the department receives negative ratings. The agency will receive quarterly reports and publish data on a dashboard.

The ads allow Zencity to reach more than 90% of the population and collect responses from a diverse pool of residents who accurately reflect a city’s demographics, said Michael Simon, vice president of partnerships at Zencity.

“It’s a very, very effective way to get broad reach into the community,” Simon said.

The survey is being conducted in both English and Spanish. Residents will see ads in the same language they use on their phones. Zencity is aiming to collect 3,000 responses per year, Simon said.

These are the questions residents will be asked:

· When it comes to the threat of crime, how safe do you feel in your neighborhood?

· To what extent do you agree or disagree with the following statement? In general, the police in my area:

· Treat everyone fairly regardless of who they are.

· Provide the same quality of service to all individuals.

· Would treat you with respect if you had contact with them for any reason.

· Treat local residents with respect.

· Are approachable.

· Listen to and take into account the concerns of local residents.

· How willing would you be to contact the Clearwater Police Department if you were a victim of crime or were worried about something?

· How much access to information does the Clearwater Police Department make available to the public about crime and arrest patterns in the community?

· What is the No. 1 issue or problem on your block or in your neighborhood that you would like the police to deal with? Please be specific.