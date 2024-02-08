See dramatic photos, videos of damage from possible tornado that slammed SLO County
San Luis Obispo County weathered a ferocious storm Wednesday as high winds and rain pulled down trees and closed roads.
South County and northern Santa Barbara County were rocked by intense, tornado-like conditions Wednesday afternoon, toppling trees and causing property damage, while the rest of the county faced strong wind and rain.
The fast-moving low-pressure system brought a broken line of convective showers to the county Wednesday afternoon, eventually reaching wind speeds as high as 60 mph, the National Weather Service said.
The NWS issued a tornado warning, a special weather statement and a special marine warning for the coastal waters.
Damage in Grover Beach near West Grand Avenue proved severe enough for the NWS to announce a survey of Grover Beach “to determine if damages were caused by a tornado or straight-line winds” Thursday morning.
What an insane week for SoCal with a line of severe thunderstorms now moving into the LA metro with a flash flood warning and severe thunderstorm warning just issued.
This same line of storms reportedly produced a tornado earlier today in Pismo Beach and Grover Beach in San… pic.twitter.com/CHtkFMH7dg
— Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) February 8, 2024
Well, that was an interesting day at work! A very strong “weather event” passed right over the PD and City Hall. @NWSLosAngeles is looking into the possibility of it being a tornado. pic.twitter.com/qYQzvd16Sl
— Commander Jim Munro (@JimMunroIII) February 8, 2024
Well, that was an interesting day at work! A very strong “weather event” passed right over the PD and City Hall. @NWSLosAngeles is looking into the possibility of it being a tornado. pic.twitter.com/qYQzvd16Sl
— Commander Jim Munro (@JimMunroIII) February 8, 2024
A rare possible tornado caused damage in Grover Beach, California, yesterday, uprooting trees and downing power lines. pic.twitter.com/h71GDtRmnR
— AccuWeather (@accuweather) February 8, 2024