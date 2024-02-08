See dramatic photos, videos of damage from possible tornado that slammed SLO County

John Lynch
·2 min read

San Luis Obispo County weathered a ferocious storm Wednesday as high winds and rain pulled down trees and closed roads.

South County and northern Santa Barbara County were rocked by intense, tornado-like conditions Wednesday afternoon, toppling trees and causing property damage, while the rest of the county faced strong wind and rain.

The fast-moving low-pressure system brought a broken line of convective showers to the county Wednesday afternoon, eventually reaching wind speeds as high as 60 mph, the National Weather Service said.

The NWS issued a tornado warning, a special weather statement and a special marine warning for the coastal waters.

Damage in Grover Beach near West Grand Avenue proved severe enough for the NWS to announce a survey of Grover Beach “to determine if damages were caused by a tornado or straight-line winds” Thursday morning.

Crews on 9th Street in Grover Beach work to clear debris left in the wake of a possible tornado Feb. 7, 2024. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Toppled trees block 9th Street between West Grand and Rockaway in Grover Beach after a possible tornado hit the city on Feb. 7, 2024. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
A tree fell at Majestic Tile and Flooring in Grover Beach around 4 p.m., but was cleaned up for free by Mike Leon, who was in town at the time with his tree care tools. John Lynch /jlynch@thetribunenews.com
Amid a tornado warning on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, powerful winds knocked down trees and branches on Ramona Avenue in Grover Beach. Wanda Cebulla
