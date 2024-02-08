See dramatic photos, videos of damage from possible tornado that slammed SLO County

San Luis Obispo County weathered a ferocious storm Wednesday as high winds and rain pulled down trees and closed roads.

South County and northern Santa Barbara County were rocked by intense, tornado-like conditions Wednesday afternoon, toppling trees and causing property damage, while the rest of the county faced strong wind and rain.

The fast-moving low-pressure system brought a broken line of convective showers to the county Wednesday afternoon, eventually reaching wind speeds as high as 60 mph, the National Weather Service said.

The NWS issued a tornado warning, a special weather statement and a special marine warning for the coastal waters.

Damage in Grover Beach near West Grand Avenue proved severe enough for the NWS to announce a survey of Grover Beach “to determine if damages were caused by a tornado or straight-line winds” Thursday morning.

Crews on 9th Street in Grover Beach work to clear debris left in the wake of a possible tornado Feb. 7, 2024. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Toppled trees block 9th Street between West Grand and Rockaway in Grover Beach after a possible tornado hit the city on Feb. 7, 2024. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

What an insane week for SoCal with a line of severe thunderstorms now moving into the LA metro with a flash flood warning and severe thunderstorm warning just issued.



This same line of storms reportedly produced a tornado earlier today in Pismo Beach and Grover Beach in San… pic.twitter.com/CHtkFMH7dg — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) February 8, 2024

A tree fell at Majestic Tile and Flooring in Grover Beach around 4 p.m., but was cleaned up for free by Mike Leon, who was in town at the time with his tree care tools. John Lynch /jlynch@thetribunenews.com

Amid a tornado warning on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, powerful winds knocked down trees and branches on Ramona Avenue in Grover Beach. Wanda Cebulla

Well, that was an interesting day at work! A very strong “weather event” passed right over the PD and City Hall. @NWSLosAngeles is looking into the possibility of it being a tornado. pic.twitter.com/qYQzvd16Sl — Commander Jim Munro (@JimMunroIII) February 8, 2024

A rare possible tornado caused damage in Grover Beach, California, yesterday, uprooting trees and downing power lines. pic.twitter.com/h71GDtRmnR — AccuWeather (@accuweather) February 8, 2024