SEE IT: Duo armed with knife rob Christian Louboutin shop in Greenwich Village of $10,000 worth of handbags

A pair of crooks sauntered into a Christian Louboutin shop in Greenwich Village, threatened a worker with a knife and ran off with six handbags worth more than $10,000, police said Thursday.

“If you talk you will get shot,” one of the robbers, knife in hand, told a worker, according to cops.

Surveillance video from inside the high-end boutique on Horatio St. near Greenwich St. shows the robbers ransacking the shelves, wildly grabbing bags before running out the door about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The crooks ran off in different directions, one going west on Horatio St., the other heading east.

The bags are valued at $10,420.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying and tracking down the robbers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.