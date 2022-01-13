SEE IT: E-bike rider shoots speed camera on Queens street

A pistol-packing e-bike rider fired more than a half-dozen bullets at a city camera that captures speeding drivers at a Queens intersection, but the device kept on recording, a bizarre video released by police Thursday shows.

The e-bike rider rolled up to the camera at the the snow-swept corner of 86th St. and 158th Ave. in Howard Beach about 3:15 a.m. on Friday, cops said.

The camera captured the man, dressed all in black, stopping, looking around, then pulling out a gun and firing 10 shots at the lens, the video shows.

Cops said the camera was hit at least eight times but kept recording, capturing each muzzle flash.

No injuries were reported.

Police on Thursday released the video in the hopes of tracking down the gunman, who is facing reckless endangerment charges.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.