See early pioneer’s renovated California home asking $2.1M. It’s one of the oldest in Napa

One of the oldest wooden buildings in Napa, California — now fully remodeled with the original front façade and much of the old wood flooring intact — is for sale for $2.1 million.

In 2021, developer Steve Hasty of Noble House Construction renovated the historically significant home, originally built in 1850, according to Compass real estate, which holds the listing. Hasty raised the house a few feet to install a new foundation, Compass said in a news release.

What stands now at 2243 Redwood Road, in Northern California’s wine country, is a 2,998-square-foot main residence with four ensuite bedrooms, an open kitchen and spacious island seating four, and living space that runs seamlessly from living and dining room to the formal sitting room.

The property, which sits on 0.37 acres, includes a separate two-bed, one-bath guest house with a full kitchen, private patio, yard and entrance. The fully fenced lot encompasses a private outdoor space with a pool and an outdoor dining and lounging area.

“Exploring the history of this home with the seller and being able to contribute to its preservation has been personal for me,” listing agent Chris Meadors of Compass said. “I’ve always been interested in history and storytelling and there’s something truly special about imagining the many lifetimes that this home has been host to.”

The seller is Linda Rieschel, who bought the home in 2022 for $1.85 million, according to property records.

James Clyman, an explorer, mountain man and war veteran, originally owned the house. Born on a farm that belonged to George Washington in 1792, Clyman migrated to Ohio with his family in 1811, became a ranger and fought in the War of 1812, farmed for a while in Indiana and worked as a surveyor near the Little Vermilion River in Illinois. A son of Alexander Hamilton once hired him to map an area of the Sangamon River, according to his biography.

In 1848, Clyman settled in Napa County. He’s buried in the Tulocay Cemetery there.

“This home effortlessly marries history with contemporary convenience,” according to the official property listing.

The 1850 home is updated but keeps its original facade.

Part of the historical home’s modernization includes an inviting pool.