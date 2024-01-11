See what events are set in Alexandria for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Multiple events in Alexandria are scheduled for Sunday and Monday, including a wreath-laying ceremony, to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Rain and possible sleet could fall on Monday, and the temperature is expected to be in the 30s.

As of Thursday, here's a list of events scheduled for the holiday:

The Epsilon Psi Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will host a wreath-laying ceremony Sunday at 4:06 p.m. It will begin with a march from the old Shiloh Baptist Church on the corner of Washington Street and Martin Luther King Drive in downtown Alexandria. For more information, call 318-730-5413.

A prayer breakfast will be held at 6:30 a.m. Monday at Alexandria Convention Hall. Speaker will be 9th Judicial District Court Judge David Michael Williams.

Free food will be available for people Monday morning from 8 to 9:20 a.m. at the old Save-a-Lot parking lot at 234 Bolton Ave. in Alexandria. Hosted by Rapides Parish Police Juror Jay Scott and Alexandria City Council member Cynthia Perry, the event also will provide an opportunity for people to register to vote.

The annual parade in Alexandria is scheduled for 10 a.m. It begins on Bolton Avenue, turns onto Jackson Street and then proceeds to Third Street, ending at Convention Hall.

A noon day service at the Convention Hall will follow the parade. The speaker will be Helen Benjamin, editor of "How We Got Over," a collection of stories from 1968 graduates of Peabody High School.

