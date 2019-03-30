See Every Angle of the All-New 2019 Chevrolet Blazer

Chevrolet resurrects the Blazer nameplate for 2019, but this all-new crossover prioritizes style over the ruggedness of its legendary off-road predecessors. The two-row Blazer is positioned between the compact Chevy Equinox and the three-row Chevy Traverse. Its mid-size classification pits it head to head against other two-row rivals such as the Ford Edge and the Honda Passport. While the Blazer is available with a potent 308-hp V-6 engine and all-wheel drive, entry-level models such as the one we tested for this review are available only with front-wheel drive and a dutiful 193-hp four-cylinder. We'll detail much of the content and capabilities that make this Blazer so budget friendly.