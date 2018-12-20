One McLaren owner has immortalized Ayrton Senna without a Senna, instead commissioning a P1 GTR in the late Brazilian race driver’s iconic Formula 1 livery. For the past three years, McLaren Special Operations slaved over this P1 GTR as the McLaren production line switched to ever more exclusive models including the Senna GTR and soon, the Speedtail. But that's because this P1 GTR is more than a paint job.