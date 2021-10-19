See if you can find the evil mummy hiding in this Halloween puzzle in under 30 seconds

Can you find the red-eyed mummy? Lenstore

With Halloween just around the corner, Lenstore created a spooky brainteaser.

Readers have to find the red-eyed mummy in a picture of a haunted house.

On average, it takes someone 26 seconds to solve this puzzle. Do you think you can do better?

We've all heard of ghost hunting, but a new puzzle wants you to go mummy hunting.

Lenstore, an eye-care company in the UK, is challenging readers with a Halloween brainteaser where you must spot the evil red-eyed mummy in a sea of green-eyed monsters at a haunted house.

According to Lenstore, it takes people an average of 26 seconds to spot the mummy. Do you dare to give it a try? Take a stab at the puzzle below.

Can you spot the red-eyed mummy?

Keep looking, and you might find it lurking in the shadows.

Don't be scared. Keep both eyes open.

Need a hint?

The mummy isn't walking the haunted grounds.

Keep scrolling for the answer.

The mummy was in the window. Lenstore

This tricky puzzle hid the red-eyed mummy in a very crowded window. You may have gotten wrapped up in the mummies wandering about outside.

But, remember, the monster is almost always inside the house.

Read the original article on Insider