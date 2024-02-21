See fabulous California oceanside home of Johnny Cat kitty litter heiress, listed at $88M

A home owned by the heiress to the Johnny Cat kitty-litter fortune has hit the market for $88 million in Santa Barbara, California, a property spanning more than 11 acres with incredible views of the mountains and the ocean.

The 20,000-square-foot main residence was the longtime home of John Stephens, founder of the company that launched Jonny Cat litter, and his wife Betty Stephens, who was a Jonny Cat CEO, according to The Agency real estate firm, which holds the listing.

The property is now owned by their daughter, Joi Stephens, who grew up in the house. Her parents, who have died, hosted charity events and parties with celebrities and politicians, such as U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi and former Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, according to a representative for The Agency.

“They call me the kitty-litter heiress who lives in the crown jewel of Santa Barbara, because it’s so spectacular,” Joi Stephens told the Wall Street Journal in an article.

Sitting a 4400 Via Abrigada in the exclusive enclave of Hope Ranch, it’s the first time the property of three adjoining parcels sprawling across 11.3 acres has been offered.

“This exceptional property provides a vast canvas for the creation of an unparalleled estate,” according to the listing.

In addition to the main house, which was built more than 50 years ago, there are two 7,500-square-foot guest houses.

The property sits on a flat top of a hill up a gated driveway. There’s a koi pond in front and a pool with a pool house.

Zoned for equestrian use, bridal trails wind through a lush landscape that “promises an unparalleled sense of tranquility and connection with nature,” the listing reads.

There’s a private trail down to the beach.

The exquisite property is represented by Sam Palmer and Blair Chang of The Agency.