See what the fight over the wall boils down to: 200 miles on a 2,000-mile border

President Donald Trump wants $5.7 billion for border security.

Trump has made it clear that the centerpiece of this funding would be for "the wall." Homeland Security officials have been more specific on how they would use the money: to replace 115 miles of border fence and build an additional 100 miles of new barriers.

Trump's battle with House Democrats over the best way to secure the border remains at a stalemate – and led to the recent five-week partial shutdown of federal government. With no agreement in sight, another potential shutdown looms.

What would 100 miles of new barriers look like on a 2,000-mile border that is a mix of public land and private property, rugged terrain and city streets?

Imagine, first, what it would look like if a 100-mile barrier were built south of Massachusetts. It would almost wall off Rhode Island and Connecticut.

The U.S. currently has 654 miles of fencing on the 2,000-mile border. 300 miles of this fencing is designed only to stop vehicles. People on foot can easily breach it.

The remaining 354 miles are designed to stop people from crossing on foot. These are the tall fences you see around urban areas and other strategic areas.