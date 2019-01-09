See the First Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Cotswolds Home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been spending much of the time since their May 2018 nuptials on the road, jet-setting everywhere from Fiji to Australia to New Zealand. Now that the couple will most likely stay closer to home in the lead-up to the birth of their first child, however, it seems only fitting that the first image of their temporary Cotswolds home has been revealed. The Sun ran a photograph of the home’s exterior on the cover of its most recent issue, along with details about the property itself.

According to the U.K. paper, the royal couple’s rented home is located on the Great Tew Estate near Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, and is comprised of three primary structures: the main farmhouse, a separate two-bedroom cottage for staff and guests, and a converted barn that boasts not one but two kitchens, one on each of its two floors. The converted barn also features an indoor sitting area with floor-to-ceiling windows and an outdoor seating area with patio heaters. The main farmhouse consists of four bedrooms (though one is currently being used as a dressing room), and overlooks the property’s four sprawling acres.

Harry and Meghan reportedly signed a two-year lease on the new home last May, less than two weeks after their televised wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle. The Cotswolds home is meant to act as an interim home base as they await renovations on Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, which will be their new official residence starting this spring.

There has been much speculation about where the couple will raise their first child, but though Frogmore Cottage seems like the obvious choice, it’s also likely that they’ll opt to spend time out in the Cotswolds as well. A “palace source” previously told Us Weekly that Meghan and Harry enjoy the relative anonymity of life out in the countryside. “No one bothers them there,” the insider said. “They’re excited to raise children in the country.” Their Cotswolds home is located just about two hours outside of the city, and shares grounds with Soho House’s rustic clubhouse, Soho Farmhouse, as well as David and Victoria Beckham’s own countryside estate.

