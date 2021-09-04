SEE IT: Flood water nearly crushes young man in his family basement

Just when it didn’t look like it could get any worse, it did. Fortunately no one was hurt.

Home security video shows a family assessing damage done to their New Jersey basement in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Janice Valle spoke of the scary scene that happened to one of her sons.

The dirty water is a little more than ankle high as the Cranford, N.J., resident trudges across the room. A short time later, a wall collapses and flood water comes gushing through with enough force to toss furniture and storage bins about the basement with considerable momentum.

“Thank God he made it to the stairs because the wall caved in and the water came in and would have crushed him,” Valle told NBC.

Valle said the flooding temporarily trapped her and another of her four sons in separate areas of the house, from which they had to be rescued. That boy reportedly punched a hole in the ceiling to give him more breathing room. His father and a sibling broke a window and dragged him to safety.

The terrifying encounter gave Valle a new perspective. She plans to “live differently” and take nothing for granted.

“Every day is precious,” Valle said.

Twitter users reacted to the Valle family ordeal in shock, with some folks promoting the value of climate science as dangerous weather events become more common. Others were reminded of the importance in investing in strong infrastructure.

Energy secretary Jennifer Granholm tweeted Friday that because fires and severe storms are “happening with greater frequency & intensity” that “Now is the time to invest in infrastructure and solutions.”

The Senate passed a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill last month. It included funding for roads, bridges and climate resilience.