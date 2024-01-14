See Florida’s Ron DeSantis campaign in Iowa despite sub-zero temperatures

Ron DeSantis and hundreds of supporters and journalists braved blizzard-like conditions Saturday to catch Florida’s governor campaigning ahead of Monday’s Iowa caucuses, the first nominating contest of the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
Snow and weather advisories blanketed Iowa as the governor rallied at the West Des Moines headquarters of Never Back Down, a super PAC supporting his presidential aspirations. The governor, who is expected to compete for second place, must survive Iowa — literally and figuratively — to keep his presidential aspirations alive.
The Republican primary caucus on January 15 officially kicks off the 2024 race for the White House. The process remains largely unchanged for Republicans, but is vastly different for Democrats this year. Here's your guide to the 2024 Iowa caucus.
Starting February 2, people will be able to try out the Apple Vision Pro headset in stores. In the Power On newsletter this week, Mark Gurman details the lengthy process, which will include face scans and the assembly of a custom headset, and a 25-minute demo.
Often times, those discussing what’s driving the stock market will appear in conflict with those discussing what’s driving the economy. And sometimes, those discussing what’s driving the economy will appear in conflict with each other.
In this edition, I’m going to look at some hits and misses in the real estate fintech space, Carta’s missteps (again), and more! Equity management platform Carta was in the news . A prominent customer accused Carta of misusing sensitive information that startups entrust to the company in pursuit of its own goals.