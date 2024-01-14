See Florida’s Ron DeSantis campaign in Iowa despite sub-zero temperatures

Ron DeSantis and hundreds of supporters and journalists braved blizzard-like conditions Saturday to catch Florida’s governor campaigning ahead of Monday’s Iowa caucuses, the first nominating contest of the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Snow and weather advisories blanketed Iowa as the governor rallied at the West Des Moines headquarters of Never Back Down, a super PAC supporting his presidential aspirations. The governor, who is expected to compete for second place, must survive Iowa — literally and figuratively — to keep his presidential aspirations alive.

People arrive at the Never Back Down super PAC headquarters where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attended a rally on Saturday, Jan 13, 2023, in West Des Moines, IA.

First Lady of Florida Casey DeSantis and her son, Mason, listen to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speak during a rally at the Never Back Down super PAC headquarters on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in West Des Moines, Iowa.

From left: Evangelical Leader Bob Vander Plaats, left, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, and Casey DeSantis, holding son Mason DeSantis, watch as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a rally on Saturday, Jan 13, 2023, at the Never Back Down super PAC headquarters in West Des Moines, IA.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis supporters wait to hear him speak during a rally at the Never Back Down super PAC headquarters on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in West Des Moines, Iowa. DeSantis, who is campaigning across Iowa, is running for the Republican presidential nomination.

People listen as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, speaks during a rally on Saturday, Jan 13, 2023, at the Never Back Down super PAC headquarters in West Des Moines, IA.

A supporter takes a photo with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after he spoke during a rally at the Never Back Down super PAC headquarters on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attends a rally on Saturday, Jan 13, 2023, at the Never Back Down super PAC headquarters in West Des Moines, IA.