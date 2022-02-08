SEE IT: Food deliveryman beaten bringing order to Inwood apartment building

Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
Four crooks pummeled a deliveryman dropping off food at an Inwood apartment building during a brutal caught-on-camera mugging, police said Tuesday.

The 50-year-old deliveryman sporting a blue bicycle helmet was in the vestibule of the Cooper St. building near W. 207th St., about a block from Inwood Park, about 8:45 p.m. on Sunday when another man followed him inside.

The man, who was wearing a black hooded jacket covering a red hat, pretended to be heading toward an inner door before he turned and attacked the deliveryman, building surveillance video shows.

Three other men quickly arrived and began pounding on the victim, cops said. They ripped the helmet off the deliveryman’s head and knocked the food out of his hand as they struggled.

One of the thieves fished through the victim’s front pockets, removing $200, before all four ran off.

The deliveryman was not seriously injured.

Cops released surveillance video of the attack in the hopes that someone recognizes the muggers, who are all between 16 and 20 years old.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

