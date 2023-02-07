See former Miami Dolphins player answer state troopers’ questions before his DUI arrest

Most of the released dashcam video of former Miami Dolphins cornerback Vontae Davis’ arrest on Saturday morning shows Davis sleeping in the back of a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser, then semi-sleeping through FHP Trooper Ileana Mejia’s questions.

Davis jolts to a more alert state when FHP trooper Ileana Mejia says he’s being placed under arrest on a DUI charge.

The arrest report says Davis ran his black Tesla sedan into a Toyota pickup truck stopped on the shoulder of Florida’s Turnpike at mile marker 45, which is east of Red Road. Mejia drove Davis back west to the Red Road exit and pulled into the Shell station at 3500 Red Rd. to talk.

Davis answers Mejia’s questions about drinking (“No”), medication (“No”) and where he was coming from (a sound that resembles “shuckum.”)

Say it again? “Shuckum.”

What kind of facility is that? “Shuckum.”

Where were you going? “Shuckum.” (The former Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts cornerback lives in Southwest Ranches.)

Asked what car he was driving, Davis said, “I was driving the um...I was driving the um...I was driving the Porsche.” He said it was “Black,” but when Mejia asked him again what type of car it was and the make of the car, Davis repeated “Black.”

When Mejia says he’s being arrested on a DUI charge, Davis says, “What? Why?” then says he can stay awake during questioning.

Davis tells another state trooper that he had been to a club and he had two mixed drinks. When the second trooper says he almost killed the father and son who were standing next to their pickup truck, Davis says, “I didn’t almost kill nobody.”

Online Broward County court records say Davis has pleaded not guilty to one count of misdemeanor DUI, first offense. He’s being represented by West Palm Beach attorney Ted Hollander and Fort Lauderdale attorney Benjamin Baxter.