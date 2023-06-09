See which Fort Worth neighborhoods had the most thefts, assaults, car burglaries in May

The most reported crimes in Fort Worth for the month of May were thefts — with the largest numbers in the New Mitchell Boulevard and Carter Riverside neighborhoods — followed by assaults and car burglaries, according to city data.

There were 860 reported thefts in Fort Worth out of a total of about 4,700 reported crimes. There were 476 reported assaults and 398 reported car burglaries.

The New Mitchell Boulevard neighborhood had the most thefts, with 26 of them being reported. Carter Riverside followed with 20 reported thefts. The Walmart Supercenters in these areas were hotspots for thefts.

The Walmart Supercenter on 7451 McCart Ave. and the Target at 301 Carroll St. were also high in thefts for May.

The most reported assaults were seen in these neighborhoods:

Far Greater Northside Historical, 14

West Meadowbrook, 12

Woodhaven, 11

Near East Side, 11

North Side, 10

West Meadowbrook had 16 reported car burglaries and Woodhaven had 14 reported car burglaries. They had several more car burglaries reported than any other area in Fort Worth in May.

Far Greater Northside Historical had 9 reported car burglaries, and North Side, Ridgmar and Summerfields each had 8 reported car burglaries.

May Fort Worth Crimes

This sortable dashboard shows the locations of over 4,700 reported crimes in Fort Worth that took place in May 2023. The dashboard displays the crimes in clusters on a map colored by the predominant type of crime in that cluster. Zoom into the map to see more detailed crime clusters. Tap a cluster for more info or to zoom into that area. You can also view crimes by type and neighborhood by tapping on the crimes or neighborhoods listed in the charts on the dashboard (only neighborhoods with crimes reported are listed).

SOURCE: The City of Fort Worth provided the data, and the city has removed cases involving juvenile-related data.