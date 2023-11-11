See Friday night’s metro KC high school football playoff scores from Missouri + Kansas

Here are Friday night’s high school football playoff game scores for teams in Missouri and Kansas across the KC metro:

Kansas football state championships

Friday’s Class 6A sectionals

Blue Valley 42, Olathe North 21

Derby 23, Manhattan 21

Gardner Edgerton 28, Blue Valley Northwest 6

Washburn Rural 35, Wichita East 14

Friday’s Class 5A sectionals

Blue Valley Southwest 38, Shawnee Heights 10

Eisenhower 35, Maize 14

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 57, Maize South 47

Mill Valley 72, Topeka Seaman 42

Friday’s Class 4A sectionals

Andover Central 28, McPherson 21

St. Thomas Aquinas 38, Basehor-Linwood 7

Tonganoxie 57, Atchison 50

Wamego 49, Wellington 0

Friday’s Class 3A sectionals

Andale 50, Wichita Collegiate 25

Cheney 23, Clay Center 21

Holton 35, Frontenac 22

Topeka Hayden 64, Parsons 19

Friday’s Class 2A sectionals

Hoisington 49, Southeast of Saline 42

Nemaha Central 53, Osage City 27

Norton 14, Ellsworth 0

Sabetha 49, Humboldt 18

Friday’s Class 1A sectionals

Conway Springs 28, Marion 20

Jefferson County North 52, Olpe 0

Medicine Lodge 48, Valley Heights 30

St. Mary’s Colgan 33, St. Marys 8

Friday’s 8-man Division I sectionals

Cair Paravel 48, Chase County 23

Ell-Saline 44, Hoxie 42

Lyndon 58, Howard West Elk 12

Wichita County 56, Rawlins County 34

Friday’s 8-man Division II sectionals

Axtell 54, Osborne 6

Frankfort 38, Hanover 12

South Central 58, Minneola 12

Victoria 66, Dighton 20

Friday’s 6-man sectionals

Ashland 50, Northern Valley 38

Cheylin 54, Ingalls 8

Cunningham 70, Pawnee Heights 6

Tescott 52, Waverly 45, 5OT

Missouri football state tournaments

Friday’s area district championship games

Archie 85, Drexel with Miami 18

East Buchanan 21, Mid-Buchanan 0

Grain Valley 27, Platte County 25

Jefferson City 37, Pleasant Hill 34

Kearney 29, Smithville 13

Lafayette County 50, St. Michael the Archangel 31

Lamar 35, Adrian 18

Liberty North 33, Liberty 10

Nevada 33, Carl Junction 13

North Platte 46, Crest Ridge with Chilhowee 12

Oak Park 17, Park Hill 14

Odessa 38, California 21

Penney 40, Westran 22

Plattsburg 62, St. Joseph Christian 26

Rockhurst 24, Lee’s Summit North 21

St. Pius X 41, Maryville 13

For playoff brackets, stats, recaps, online broadcasts and more, visit 810Varsity.com.

