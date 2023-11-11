See Friday night’s metro KC high school football playoff scores from Missouri + Kansas
Here are Friday night’s high school football playoff game scores for teams in Missouri and Kansas across the KC metro:
Kansas football state championships
Friday’s Class 6A sectionals
Blue Valley 42, Olathe North 21
Derby 23, Manhattan 21
Gardner Edgerton 28, Blue Valley Northwest 6
Washburn Rural 35, Wichita East 14
Friday’s Class 5A sectionals
Blue Valley Southwest 38, Shawnee Heights 10
Eisenhower 35, Maize 14
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 57, Maize South 47
Mill Valley 72, Topeka Seaman 42
Friday’s Class 4A sectionals
Andover Central 28, McPherson 21
St. Thomas Aquinas 38, Basehor-Linwood 7
Tonganoxie 57, Atchison 50
Wamego 49, Wellington 0
Friday’s Class 3A sectionals
Andale 50, Wichita Collegiate 25
Cheney 23, Clay Center 21
Holton 35, Frontenac 22
Topeka Hayden 64, Parsons 19
Friday’s Class 2A sectionals
Hoisington 49, Southeast of Saline 42
Nemaha Central 53, Osage City 27
Norton 14, Ellsworth 0
Sabetha 49, Humboldt 18
Friday’s Class 1A sectionals
Conway Springs 28, Marion 20
Jefferson County North 52, Olpe 0
Medicine Lodge 48, Valley Heights 30
St. Mary’s Colgan 33, St. Marys 8
Friday’s 8-man Division I sectionals
Cair Paravel 48, Chase County 23
Ell-Saline 44, Hoxie 42
Lyndon 58, Howard West Elk 12
Wichita County 56, Rawlins County 34
Friday’s 8-man Division II sectionals
Axtell 54, Osborne 6
Frankfort 38, Hanover 12
South Central 58, Minneola 12
Victoria 66, Dighton 20
Friday’s 6-man sectionals
Ashland 50, Northern Valley 38
Cheylin 54, Ingalls 8
Cunningham 70, Pawnee Heights 6
Tescott 52, Waverly 45, 5OT
Missouri football state tournaments
Friday’s area district championship games
Archie 85, Drexel with Miami 18
East Buchanan 21, Mid-Buchanan 0
Grain Valley 27, Platte County 25
Jefferson City 37, Pleasant Hill 34
Kearney 29, Smithville 13
Lafayette County 50, St. Michael the Archangel 31
Lamar 35, Adrian 18
Liberty North 33, Liberty 10
Nevada 33, Carl Junction 13
North Platte 46, Crest Ridge with Chilhowee 12
Oak Park 17, Park Hill 14
Odessa 38, California 21
Penney 40, Westran 22
Plattsburg 62, St. Joseph Christian 26
Rockhurst 24, Lee’s Summit North 21
St. Pius X 41, Maryville 13
