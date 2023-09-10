See the funny moment TODAY's Laura Jarrett learns co-host Peter Alexander is not a morning person

Saturday TODAY co-hosts Laura Jarrett and Peter Alexander are learning a lot about each other, but how much can they remember?

After Laura made her debut on Saturday TODAY, she played a fun game with Peter where they had to guess the other person's interests.

As it turns out, they both accurately guessed their favorite morning drink, which is orange juice for Peter and tea for Laura, as well as their favorite sports team, which is the Cubs for Peter.

Laura joked that if she had to pick a team, it would be "Beyoncé."

How well do our Saturday TODAY co-anchors know each other?



It's @lauraajarrett's first day and we're putting her and @peteralexander's knowledge to the test with a newlyweds game 🤝😂 pic.twitter.com/gIzg8gHYus — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 9, 2023

"I do listen when you tell me stories... sometimes," Laura laughed to Peter about knowing his favorite sports team.

He hilariously replied, "And I listen that I know there isn't no favorite sports team."

The last question the duo was asked was whether or not they're a morning person.

Confidently, Laura wrote that she and Peter were both morning people, hence them hosting Saturday TODAY at 7 a.m. However, Peter said that he's actually a midday person.

"What is a midday person?" Laura laughed.

"It means I go to bed early and I sleep as long as they let me. So that makes me a midday person," Peter responded with a smile.

Some of the questions the pair got wrong included guessing each other's favorite color, ice cream flavor and the most important thing to pack in their kids' lunchbox.

But while they were taking their best guesses, Peter and Laura did say they knew the day in which the other was born.

"You just had a birthday," she said.

"I did," Peter replied. "And you have a birthday in late October."

"Halloween baby!" Laura said.

On Sept. 9, Laura officially took her seat on the weekend anchor desk. She said she "couldn't sleep a wink last night" because she was so "excited" to get to work.

“I’m so happy to sit next to you," she told Peter.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com