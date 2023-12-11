See how Gaston County restaurants ranked recently after inspections

The hungry feast is one of many items on the menu at The Juicy Crab on East Franklin Boulevard.

Here are the North Carolina Department of Health’s restaurant and food stand inspection scores for Gaston County conducted Oct. 24 through Oct. 31, 2023.

The North Carolina Department of Public Health, Environmental Health Section conducts regular restaurant inspections to help keep residents and visitors safe.

Disclaimer: On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment. A few more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

The latest inspections include:

Akropolis Café, 3070 Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, 97

Arby’s, 700 Park St., Belmont, 98.5

Bellacino’s Pizza & Grinders, 1709 Neal Hawkins Road, Gastonia, 98

Caribbean Hut, 2932 E. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, 93.5

Cherub’s Craft and Coffee Shop, 23 N. Main St., Belmont, 97

Cici’s Pizza, 3746 E. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, 97

Dunkin Donuts, 720 S. Main St., Mount Holly, 99

Dynasty Buffet, 2900 E. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, 97.5

El Sombrero Bakery, 2516 E. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, 95

Hillbilly’s BBQ & Steaks, 305 S. Main St., Lowell, 98

Kyle Fletcher BBQ and Catering, 4507 Wilkinson Blvd., Lowell, 97

Logan’s Roadhouse, 2840 E. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, 96

Me Vietnamese Kitchen, 2524 E. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, 95

Papa John’s Pizza, 6511 Wilkinson Blvd., Belmont, 99

Peking Garden, 3078 E. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, 96.5

Poke Bros, 3090 E. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, 98

Portofino’s Italian Restaurant, 3736 E. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, 95

Seafood Club, 2930 E. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, 94.5

Shake Shop, 505 W. Church St., Cherryville, 98.5

Smith’s Soul Food Bistro, 102 Davis St., Belmont, 99

Starbuck’s Coffee, 905 South Point Road, Belmont, 100

The Juicy Crab, 3628 E. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, 99

Whiskey Mill, 201 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Bessemer City, 99

Wild Wing Café, 3638 E. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, 95.5

Xalos Taqueria, 1417 E. Main St., Cherryville, 97

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gaston County restaurant inspections for week of Oct. 24-31