See the giant Airbus A330 freighter aircraft that will power a new lucrative cargo operation for Amazon

Hawaiian Airlines will fly cargo on behalf of e-commerce giant Amazon starting late next year.

The carrier will operate Airbus A330-300P2F jets, which are passenger aircraft converted into freighters.

The A330P2F gained popularity during the pandemic as a large number of widebody planes were not being used.

Hawaiian Airlines recently landed a lucrative deal with e-commerce giant Amazon.

Starting next year, the Honolulu-based carrier will use the Airbus A330-300P2F freighter, which is a converted passenger jet, to fly cargo on behalf of Amazon Air.

In return for providing the support and staff for the operation, Amazon can take up to a 15% stake in the airline, which would represent a $110 million investment.

The new jets will complement the airline's current cargo division that transports freight on passenger flights, which dates back to 1942 when Hawaiian became the first commercial carrier to transport scheduled US cargo.

According to Forbes, the partnership was likely a no-brainer for Hawaiian as the carrier struggled from major losses during the pandemic and has had a slower recovery.

"This relationship provides a catalyst to grow our business and the unique opportunity to diversify our revenue sources while capitalizing on our established strengths,” Hawaiian president and CEO Peter Ingram said in a press release.

To prepare for the new Amazon service, Hawaiian said it will hire more pilots, mechanics, dispatchers, and other support staff. Moreover, it plans to expand its existing maintenance bases on the US mainland and open a new pilot base.

All 10 aircraft are expected to enter service in 2023 and 2024, with options for more "depending on Amazon's future business needs."

The A330-300P2Fs will be leased from aircraft lessor Altavair after being converted by Airbus and ST Engineering joint venture Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW) in Dresden, Germany.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Amazon outsources all of its flying to third-party operators and has accumulated over 100 planes since the airline launched in 2015.

The online retailer has partnered with a handful of operators worldwide to power its Amazon Air arm, including two other US commercial carriers: Sun Country Airlines using the Boeing 737-800BCF…

…and Silver Airways using the ATR 72-500F converted freighter.

Amazon also has Boeing 767-300 freighters in service with cargo operators like Atlas Air, but the A330-300P2F will be its biggest plane yet.

According to Airbus, the A330-300 widebody jet features advanced technology that makes it a "capable" conversion option.

The special modification is a way to give the A330 passenger version an extended life, especially with Airbus expecting high demand for mid-sized freighters over the next 20 years.

P2F conversions became particularly popular during the pandemic because they were a quick fix to cargo supply and demand challenges caused by surging e-commerce, maritime shipping delays, and supply chain issues.

"Underutilized airliners become high-demand freighters," the AirInsight Group said in November 2021, calling the jets a "hot commodity."

While the P2F cargo plane appears to be a promising program, Airbus' first go at an A330 freighter was not a huge success.

The planemaker launched the A330-200F in 2010 as a replacement for the favorable A300-600F, delivering the first to Etihad Crystal Cargo.

The jet, which can carry 65-70 tonnes of freight and fly up to 4,775 miles, is sized between Boeing's 767-300F and 777F planes, both having seen great success with operators like Emirates SkyCargo and Canada's Cargojet Airways.

However, the -200F's size and performance were not enough to compete with the 102-tonne payload and 5,700-mile-range of the 777F…

…and it was more expensive to operate than the Boeing 767-300F, which could carry about 53 tonnes of freight across 3,700 miles.

The middle-of-the-road jet proved to be unpopular with operators, with Airbus only receiving 38 orders for the -200F as of November 2022.

But, that has not stopped the European planemaker from taking another crack at the freighter market.

Instead of creating a brand new purpose-built freighter, Airbus decided in 2012 to convert two A330 passenger planes into cargo aircraft — the A330-200P2F and the A330-300P2F to be used by Amazon.

The program is particularly favorable after the pandemic tanked widebody demand, leaving a large surplus of passenger A330s available for conversion.

First delivered to Egyptair Cargo in 2018, the -200P2F model is smaller than the -300P2F, carrying up to 61 tonnes of cargo across some 4,800 miles.

Meanwhile, the -300P2F can transport between 58 and 62 tonnes of cargo up to 4,200 miles, offering 20% more cargo volume and lower cost-per-tonne compared to other freighters of a similar range.

Moreover, the high-payload and shorter-ranged jet is optimized for lighter-weight cargo compared to the -200P2F, making it well-suited for the e-commerce sector that favors those specs.

"The endorsement of our freighters by Amazon speaks volumes about the market value of the A330 and the position Airbus wide-bodies are gaining in the cargo market," company CEO and head of Airbus International, Christian Scherer, said.

To turn the A330 passenger plane into a freighter, EFW will strip the interior and introduce a side loading door. Compared to the A300-600RF, the converted plane will offer 30% more capacity and 20% better fuel burn.

Despite having a shorter range than its -200P2F sister, the plane can still reach cities like Buenos Aires from Miami and New Delhi from Paris, though it must take a lower payload to reach farther distances.

According to the manufacturer, the market will need approximately 2,700 cargo planes over the next 20 years. Of that demand, about half will be mid-sized freighters like the A330.

Moreover, Airbus says there is enough demand to support both the A330-200F and A330 conversion freighters, saying the two "address a different price-point and end-users, based on separate operational requirements."

The first A330-300P2F converted by EFW was delivered to DHL Express in 2017, with Airbus saying the new-generation jet offers "unbeatable economics," and will be a better option for markets needing higher capacity freighters.

Other carriers like Turkish cargo giant MNG Airlines...

…and Titan Airways have also acquired the jet, with the latter citing the -300P2F's multiple container arrangement options give the plane "greater flexibility."

In addition to the A330P2F freighters, Airbus also partnered with Lufthansa Technik, the Lufthansa Group's maintenance and overhaul arm, during the pandemic to certify a reversible "temporary cargo cabin" kit for A330 passenger planes.

The idea came in 2020 when Germany's aviation authority approved four Lufthansa A330s to be converted into freighters to transport medical goods, so Lufthansa Technik decided to pursue a full certification for use by any airline.

Finland flag carrier Finnair was the launch customer, using the kit to gut the cabin and attach pallet brackets to the seat tracks, turning the space into a cargo hold without a major overhaul or investment.

While P2F aircraft are popular, Airbus has decided its time for an all-new purpose-built freighter — the A350F.

The jet will compete with Boeing's 777-8 freighter, which is part of the planemaker's new 777X family.

While the A350F is designed to carry a lower payload compared to the 777-8F, it is expected to have a longer range and feature single-pilot capabilities.

