See Gov. Ron DeSantis and his kids at the Florida State Fair
Gov. Ron DeSantis made his return to the Florida State Fair on Thursday. He spoke for about 20 minutes before a packed room of Florida bigwigs before setting out into the fair with his children, Mason and Madison. DeSantis and his aides toured the grounds, greeting fairgoers while the governor’s children rode the rides. The governor promised to snag a Barbie funnel cake for his youngest, Mamie, who stayed home in Tallahassee.