See the grand scale of the Hajj pilgrimage as 2 million Muslims expected in Mecca

Over 2 million Muslims will take part in this week's Hajj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, as one of the world's largest religious gatherings returns to full capacity following years of coronavirus restrictions.

The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, and all Muslims are required to undertake it at least once in their lives if they are physically and financially able to do so. For the pilgrims, it is a profound spiritual experience that wipes away sins, brings them closer to God and highlights Muslim unity.

The pilgrimage draws Muslims from around the world to Mecca, in Saudi Arabia, where they walk in the footsteps of the Prophet Muhammad and retrace the journey of Ibrahim and Ismail, or Abraham and Ishmael as they are known in the Christian and Jewish traditions.

Muslims do not worship the Kaaba, a cube-shaped structure covered in a black, gold-embroidered cloth, but view it as their most sacred place and a powerful symbol of unity and monotheism. No matter where they are in the world, Muslims face toward the Kaaba during their daily prayers.

Photos from this year's pilgrimage highlight the scale and impact of the Hajj.

Muslim pilgrims pray around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Muslim pilgrims pray at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca on June 22, 2023, as they arrive for the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Somalian pilgrims prepare for a selfie in front of the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Monday, June 26, 2023.

Muslim pilgrims circumambulate around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Monday, June 26, 2023.

In this elevated view from a hotel overlooking the Grand Mosque, Muslim worshippers and pilgrims gather around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, in the holy city of Mecca on June 22, 2023, as they arrive for the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Muslim pilgrims pray in front of the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Muslim pilgrims circumambulate around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Monday, June 26, 2023.

Muslim pilgrims pray upon their arrival in Mina, near Islam's holy city of Mecca on June 26, 2023, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Muslim pilgrims pray upon their arrival in Mina, near Islam's holy city of Mecca on June 26, 2023, for the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

A Muslim pilgrim uses a prayer mat to protect himself from the sun as he walks in the holy city of Mecca on June 23, 2023, as Muslims from around the world arrive for the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Muslim pilgrims pray around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca on June 22, 2023, as they arrive for the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Photos: Hajj pilgrimage with 2 million Muslims expected in Mecca