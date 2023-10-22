See what Granville school board candidates said about future growth, district finances

This fall Granville residents have a say in who will lead Granville Exempted Village Schools through a critical time as growth is expected as a result of Intel Corp.

Three full-term seats on the Granville Exempted Village School District Board of Education are on the Nov. 7 general election ballot, and incumbents Amy Deeds, Ceciel Shaw and Fred Wolf are all seeking reelection. They are joined by newcomer Megan Reed.

John Kronk, who was appointed in February to fill the seat vacated by Rana Odeh, is also on the ballot for an unexpired term, but he is running unopposed.

The Advocate sent Deeds, Reed, Shaw, and Wolf a questionnaire about themselves and the top issues for Granville Exempted Village Schools. You can read their answers below.

Who are the candidates for Granville school board?

Amy Deeds

Age: 66

Occupation and highest education level: Assistant fiscal officer, Granville Township; B.A., cum laude, general studies, Harvard University

Relevant experience: Member of the GEVSD Board since Jan. 1, 2008. I have been actively involved in the selection of the GEVSD superintendent (once) and treasurer (three times), not counting interim superintendents and treasurers. I have served on the superintendent's Finance Committee, Community Committee and Whole Child Committee. Member of the superintendent's Strategic Task Force, which is evaluating enrollment projections, facilities adequacy and potential need for expansion. This committee has been meeting for more than a year and includes community members from multiple fields, bringing their expertise to bear so we may continue to provide an outstanding education to all our students.

Megan Reed

Age: 37

Occupation and highest education level: Certified nurse practitioner in private practice, Wholesome Health, Newark, Ohio MSN, masters in nursing

Relevant experience: Small business owner familiar with the needs for fiscal responsibility. Experienced in treating patients with mental health concerns from a diverse age range (adolescent to geriatric). Mother of three boys currently attending three out of four Granville schools. If elected, would be the only board member that sided with the Granville voters against the permanent income tax, ensuring that the majority sentiment has a voice on financial matters. Supports responsible renewal levies when needed.

Ceciel Shaw

Age: 45

Occupation and highest education level: Teacher, master’s degree

Relevant experience: Served as GEVS board member liaison to Granville Education Foundation board, served on superintendent committees — Operations, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, World Class Education

Fred Wolf

Age: 64

Occupation and highest education level: Community outreach manager, BrightView Health, outpatient drug and alcohol treatment facility; college — Ohio University

Relevant experience: I was an active participant in the public/private partnership which funded the renovation of the Granville High School athletic complex. As member of the board, maintained Granville Schools outstanding academic performance and reputation not only in central Ohio but statewide. Continue to be an advocate for behavioral health wellness programs for students and staff, including partnerships with Ohio Guidestone and Ohio State University. I also have the privilege and honor of serving as the Granville representative on the Career And Technology Education Centers of Licking County School Board.

Question: Why are you running for office?

Deeds: I am running for reelection because I believe that we are facing the most critical period in my tenure with the GEVSD. Factors outside of our control, including minimal state-level school funding and rapid population growth, threaten to outstrip our community's ability to fund the education our residents expect for their children. Granville has strongly supported education since its founding in 1805, but with salaries and benefits — notably exponential increases in health insurance costs — making up 80% of the district's expenses, there is only so much "belt-tightening" to do without affecting what happens in the classroom.

Reed: I am running first and foremost because I want students in Granville, including my three boys, to have the best education possible to set them up for future success in life. My professional experience as a Certified Nurse Practitioner also contributes to my knowledge regarding important issues including student mental health, bullying, as well as discrimination and anxiety causing stressors. Having someone on the board with my areas of expertise will prove to be an asset to the school district.

Shaw: I am a public school teacher and a parent of children in three different schools in Granville, so I understand the nuances of daily life in a school. However, my role as a board member does not involve the day to day workings of the school; I understand that I am responsible for the big picture, and I love that I am involved in public education in two different ways.

Wolf: To continue my commitment and service to our community. As the parent of three GHS graduates, I know the impact and positive influence Granville schools have on the development of our children and what a valuable asset the schools are in our community. Granville and our school system are facing some exciting challenges, and I would like to continue the work our district is doing to best be prepared financially and strategically.

Q: What makes you the better candidate in this race?

Deeds: My years of experience as a board member and deep roots in the community — I am a fifth-generation resident — make me well-prepared to navigate the challenges our district and community are facing with the advent of Intel and its offshoots.

Reed: In addition to my professional experience, I am a great option because I am the only candidate running that is not currently on the board. While I appreciate the valuable service and sacrifice of those who have given their time in the past, it is time to make some healthy transitions. I have a vested interest in making sure Granville schools are the best they can possibly be because my kids are receiving their education and preparing for their future here. For modern educational concerns, it is wise to have the voice and experience of a modern mother.

Shaw: Being a board member for the past four years has allowed me to work collaboratively — with fellow board members, our superintendent and treasurer, local government officials and community members — on major challenges. I understand the school district’s finances and aim to keep us a fiscally responsible entity. My career as an educator for the past 23 years also gives me a unique insight into schools.

Wolf: I have a proven record of community service. In addition to being a member of the Granville School Board since 2018 and demonstrating a commitment to our children’s education and community, I have served as president of the Granville Athletic Boosters and trustee for the Granville Recreation District. I was a volunteer GMS football coach for 20 years and am a member of the Granville Kiwanis, having served as co-chair of the Granville 4th of July celebration.

Q: What are residents telling you are their most important issues, and how would you address them?

Deeds: Our critical issues are rapid enrollment growth and school funding. Our buildings are at or near capacity, and we must make informed strategic decisions now to be prepared for the inevitable growth. Working collaboratively with surrounding municipalities, builders and other stakeholders, we must seek creative solutions that are mutually beneficial. We are fortunate indeed that Superintendent Jeff Brown has experience with rapid growth from his previous position with Olentangy schools. He and Treasurer Brittany Treolo are also active at the state level, working with officials and legislators to formulate policy that benefits the entire state.

Reed: Based on the past two tax levies, many in Granville are confused or lack a clear picture of the school district’s financial status. While there are many reasons to be thankful for Granville’s quality of education, we need convenient ways to ensure full transparency about how tax dollars are used. My experience with private practice business ownership and balancing budgets can help here. Some parents are also concerned about a perceived lack of transparency regarding curriculum, so we want to make sure that our excellent staff are recognized as true partners in education, developing curriculum that works for all families.

Shaw: We are all talking about growth in Granville. By learning as much as I can about the changes coming to Granville, I can be prepared to help lead the district. On a daily basis, I support our superintendent as he monitors and plans for the future. Understanding our expenses and revenue and helping our community understand how the treasurer’s office manages our funds is a part of my role. Overall, I keep the schools' and students’ needs at the forefront of the decisions I make.

Wolf: The issues I hear most are school finances and growth. Residents want to maintain the outstanding reputation and standards of our schools but are concerned with the costs and funding of public education. As a board member, it is imperative we engage our community seeking input and suggestions to maintain our excellence, while remaining fiscal stewards and establishing a strong financial base which best prepares Granville schools for the future.

Q: A study commissioned by the district last year indicated student enrollment could double by 2050 because of Intel-related growth. What should the district do now to prepare for future growth?

Deeds: The Strategic Task Force has been working for more than a year to address these issues. Thanks to the foresight of Superintendent Brown and the breadth of expertise represented by the task force members, we will be making informed decisions about future needs.

Reed: The prudent thing to do is to be proactive. The district needs to work with the village and local townships to place strict guidelines on potential future developments. This will enable larger lot sizes to curb high density housing. We also need to collaborate with developers to ensure there is adequate green space and limit the number of apartments being built in any one singular development. Additionally, we need to continue working with any potential developer of the Russel Farm about the possibility of securing donated land for a future school. I look forward to contributing to these future decisions.

Shaw: The district has collected information, with the help of consultants, and is planning for growth. Since a board member’s role is to hire and evaluate the superintendent and treasurer of the school district, I support these professionals as they plan and advocate for the schools on the local and state level. The district is working on diversifying our funding through commercial development on Ohio 16 and keeping housing density low in developments currently being built/planned. The district has a Strategic Planning Task Force made up of experts from our own community.

Wolf: In preparation for anticipated growth, the district needs to continue its active engagement and communication with community partners, governmental entities, neighboring school districts, which is essential to forming a comprehensive, strategic plan. The district needs sound financial footing to be able to address the challenges growth puts on our facilities now and in the future.

Q: Ahead of the school year, the district held a community forum where mental health experts discussed the top stressors students face. What actions, if any, should the district take to improve students’ mental health?

Deeds: Dr. Stixrud and Dr. Slavin said student mental health is in crisis, and our observations bear this out. Dr. Slavin mentioned that reducing the hours spent in class and on homework in his medical school led to better test results and students who were less stressed. Our students are involved in many activities and meet rigorous academic demands. Dr. Slavin said we are "lying" by telling students their future depends on getting into a specific college. There are many paths to success, but for students wracked with anxiety or driven to unhealthy coping mechanisms, it may not feel that way.

Reed: The district currently has some strong policies in place, such as zero tolerance for bullying, that should be prioritized and upheld. The staff would also benefit from additional professional development training to notice early warning signs and identify when a student is overwhelmed, anxious or withdrawn. It is vital that any student that is deemed “high risk” regarding mental health concerns have access to appropriate care quickly. Developing an intervention plan that involves the parents/guardians and partnering with counseling services when necessary are also effective strategies to help improve student mental health.

Shaw: A challenge specific to Granville is the high-achievement environment. To foster success, the district is adding self-determined learning — this is when students are given more choice within their education. Of course, there is guidance by educators and there will always be a focus on the basics — reading, writing, math, science, history — but teaching students how to take ownership over their own learning is an initiative I am proud to support. I also support the recent athletic grant that focuses on mental health, the partnership between GEVS and Ohio Guidestone, the PBIS programs and the collaboration between teachers and counselors.

Wolf: My professional background and experience in the behavioral health field offers a perspective of how pro-active Granville schools are dealing with mental health issues. I’m proud of Granville’s mental health partnerships and programs established with Ohio Guidestone and Ohio State University and the district’s awareness and commitment to addressing mental health issues of not only our students but staff as well.

Voting information

Early voting is underway and in-person early voting can be done at the Licking County Board of Elections office, 20 S. Second St., Newark.

Early voting hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 20 and 23-27; 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 and Nov.1-3; 7:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 4; and 1-5 p.m. Nov. 5.

Absentee ballot applications must be received by the Licking County BOE by 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Absentee ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 6.

Polls are open Nov. 7 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

