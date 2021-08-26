SEE IT: Gunman fires into Staten Island hair salon, striking woman and teen

John Annese, New York Daily News
·1 min read

Shocking surveillance video captures the moment a masked gunman opened fire into a busy Staten Island hair salon, hitting two people and sending customers scrambling for cover.

The footage, released by the NYPD Thursday, shows two men walk past Bousso African Hair Braiding on Victory Blvd. near Montgomery Ave. in Tompkinsville Wednesday afternoon.

One of the men points at the window into the store, and the other walks up to see what he’s gesturing at.

A second camera inside the salon shows one of the men lift a gun, take aim with both hands and open fire, blowing out the plate glass window.

The customers inside scramble for cover while the gunman and his accomplice run north on Victory Blvd.

A 17-year-old girl was grazed in the head during the mayhem, while a 35-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks, cops said.

Medics took both to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition.

Police ask anyone with information about the suspects to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Daily Crunch: Copenhagen-based Leapwork lands $62M Series B co-led by KKR and Salesforce Ventures

    Or as someone called it recently, Friday Jr. We have lots and lots of news today, with a slight bias toward big items from Big Tech companies. Airbnb expands who can help host Afghan refugees: Want to help with Airbnb’s push to house refugees fleeing Afghanistan? Apple’s commission rigidity fades further: Apple’s hard-line 30% commission is softening yet again, with the company planning to offer lower take rates for news purchases, at least for publishers who take part in the Apple News app.

  • Al Capone's favorite gun, personal items head to auction

    Al Capone is infamous for having been a ruthless mob boss, but one of his granddaughters says his softer side will shine through when the family auctions the Prohibition-era gangster’s personal items — including diamond-encrusted jewelry with his initials, family photographs and his favorite handgun. Capone's three granddaughters will also auction a letter he wrote to their father and his only child, Albert “Sonny” Capone, from Alcatraz, where the mobster served an 11-year sentence following his 1934 tax evasion conviction. In the letter written in pencil, Al Capone refers to Sonny as “son of my heart.”

  • China’s coming data laws leave firms with more questions than answers

    China is establishing new regulatory pillars for its giant Internet industry, but a new data security law and other rules are ambiguous in ways that leave companies fearful they may accidentally cross a line, lawyers say. The data security law, which goes into effect on Sept. 1, requires all companies in China to classify the data they handle into several categories and governs how such data is stored and transferred to other parties.

  • Dept. of Education will cancel $1.1 billion in federal student loan debt for former ITT Tech students

    The U.S. Department of Education announced on Thursday that it would forgive federal loans for students who attended ITT Technical Institute (ITT Tech) and left after March 2008 without getting a degree. Why it matters: This announcement is part of an increased effort by the Biden administration to forgive student loan debt, and follows a federal investigation into alleged fraudulent recruitment practices at the for-profit college. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscrib

  • The US will continue to work with and 'rely' on the Taliban as evacuations continue following terror attacks near Kabul airport

    President Joe Biden and Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. both confirmed the continued coordination during separate Thurs. press conferences.

  • Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: 'We will hunt you down'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden, his voice breaking with emotion, vowed on Thursday the United States would hunt down those responsible for twin explosions at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan and said he had asked the Pentagon to develop plans to strike back at them. Biden spoke hours after the blasts https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/western-nations-race-complete-afghan-evacuation-deadline-looms-2021-08-25 killed at least 13 American troops and scores of civilians, the worst day of casualties https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/explosion-outside-kabul-airport-casualties-unclear-pentagon-2021-08-26 for U.S. forces there in a decade. Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), an affiliate of militants who previously battled U.S. forces in Syria and Iraq, claimed responsibility for the attack.

  • Capitol Police officer who shot Trump supporter says it was 'last resort'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Capitol Police officer who fatally shot a woman as she tried to force her way into the House of Representatives during the Jan. 6 attack said the shooting was a "last resort" because he believed she posed a threat to members of Congress. "I tried to wait as long as I could," police Lieutenant Michael Byrd said in an interview with "NBC Nightly News" that aired on Thursday, in what were his first public remarks since the violence. Byrd described the shooting as an act of "last resort" as he spoke publicly three days after a review by the Capitol Police concluded https://www.reuters.com/world/us/probe-clears-police-officer-who-shot-woman-jan-6-us-capitol-attack-2021-08-23 he had acted lawfully and within department policy in shooting the supporter of then-President Donald Trump as she tried to force her way through a smashed window into the House of Representatives' Speaker's Lobby.

  • Employees at Florida real estate firm raided by SWAT team could face felony charges

    Employees of a prominent Gainesville commercial real estate firm whose offices were stormed by an armed SWAT team this summer could face felony charges after a criminal investigation said they bilked their former employer out of a cache of confidential documents and deals worth millions.

  • U.S. Army Sergeant Found Guilty of Assaulting Black Man

    Jonathan Pentland, a sergeant first class in the U.S. Army, was found guilty of third-degree assault and battery after pushing a Black man in a South Carolina neighborhood back in April.

  • Scene: suspect shoots self in Adams County, Pennsylvania State Police say

    Pennsylvania State Police say a North Carolina homicide suspect on the run has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Adams County.

  • Thai authorities are conducting a manhunt for a police colonel nicknamed 'Jo Ferrari,' who they say was caught on tape torturing a drug dealer to death

    Colonel Thitisan Utthanaphon was filmed demanding $60,000 from the suspect for his release and then ordered other officers to put a plastic bag over the suspect's head and beat him.

  • Father shot and killed by guard over parking argument, officials say

    As the man's 12-year-old daughter shopped inside Walgreens, he was parked near the doors when the guard confronted him, deputies say.

  • Scott Peterson's Sister-in-Law Claims New Evidence Will Prove His Innocence

    As Scott Peterson seeks a new trial, his sister-in-law Janey is speaking out about her belief that he is innocent of murdering wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son.

  • Mysuru gang rape: India student being treated in hospital

    The woman was earlier reported to be "critical" but police in Mysuru city now say she's "out of danger".

  • Man protecting his baby fatally shot in Florida restaurant

    A gunman fatally shot a tourist eating dinner with his family at a Miami Beach restaurant as the man protected his 1-year-old son, police and a family member said. Tamarius Blair Davis, 22, of Norcross, Georgia, told investigators he shot Dustin Wakefield, 21, on Tuesday night because he “was high on mushrooms, which made him feel empowered,” according to his arrest report. Mike Wakefield, the victim’s uncle, told the Miami Herald that Dustin Wakefield died protecting his young son.

  • Former Bravo Reality TV Star Surgeon Accused Of Drugging, Raping Women Gets Charges Reduced – Update

    UPDATE: An Orange County judge has approved a request by prosecutors to reduce charges against a Newport Beach hand surgeon and his girlfriend, who have been accused of drugging and raping multiple women. The move means Dr. Grant Robicheaux, who starred on an episode of the 2014 Bravo reality show Online Dating Rituals of the […]

  • Babysitter charged with first-degree murder in death of 4-year-old Missouri boy

    She reported the boy missing while she was babysitting him, prompting a week of searches before his body was found. An autopsy found he died of blunt force trauma.

  • Adult film star Ron Jeremy indicted on more than 30 counts of sexual assault involving 21 victims, Los Angeles DA says

    "We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery," District Attorney George Gascón said.

  • LAPD searching for stabbing suspect in attack caught on video

    The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in a violent stabbing that was caught on video.

  • U.S. court upholds conviction, death sentence of Dylann Roof

    The three-judge U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals panel issued the ruling against Roof, who argued that he was not competent to stand trial and represent himself and that the U.S. District Court where he was found guilty abused its discretion. “No cold record or careful parsing of statutes and precedents can capture the full horror of what Roof did,” the judges wrote in their opinion. In December 2016, a jury found Roof guilty of 33 federal charges for the mass shooting at the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston in June 2015.