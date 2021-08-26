SEE IT: Gunman fires into Staten Island hair salon, striking woman and teen

Shocking surveillance video captures the moment a masked gunman opened fire into a busy Staten Island hair salon, hitting two people and sending customers scrambling for cover.

The footage, released by the NYPD Thursday, shows two men walk past Bousso African Hair Braiding on Victory Blvd. near Montgomery Ave. in Tompkinsville Wednesday afternoon.

One of the men points at the window into the store, and the other walks up to see what he’s gesturing at.

A second camera inside the salon shows one of the men lift a gun, take aim with both hands and open fire, blowing out the plate glass window.

The customers inside scramble for cover while the gunman and his accomplice run north on Victory Blvd.

A 17-year-old girl was grazed in the head during the mayhem, while a 35-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks, cops said.

Medics took both to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition.

Police ask anyone with information about the suspects to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.