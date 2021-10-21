SEE IT: Gunmen trade shots in East Harlem as FDR Drive traffic whizzes by

Two gunmen were caught on video shooting at each other outside an East Harlem public housing complex as unsuspecting motorists whizzed by them on the FDR Drive.

Police released video Thursday showing one shooter running and stumbling on a path outside NYCHA’s Wagner Houses on Paladino Ave., firing wildly shortly after midnight on Oct. 12 as another man runs alongside him.

A second gunman can be seen returning fire as the two men flee.

No one was struck and none of the errant bullets struck any of the passing cars.

Nobody has been arrested and cops are asking the public’s help identifying and tracking down the shooters.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.