See the handwritten Justice Department notes showing Trump urged officials to call election 'corrupt'

Sarah Elbeshbishi, USA TODAY
·1 min read
In this article:
WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump pushed the Department of Justice to publicly support his claims that the "election was corrupt," despite top officials' efforts to convince Trump that his claims of voter fraud were false, according to newly released documents of conversations between Trump and top DOJ officials.

The nine-page document, released by Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., the chair of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, shows handwritten notes taken by former Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue from a conversation between the former president and former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

More: Trump's tax returns can be released to Congress, Justice Department says

The notes show Trump's attempt to pressure the officials to back his claims that widespread fraud cost him the 2020 presidential election.

"Just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and the R.Congressmen," Trump said to Rosen in the December phone call, according to the notes of the conversation.

Read the rest of the notes here:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Justice Dept. notes show Trump urging officials to back fraud claims

