‘See you in hell’: No bail for Bridgewater man charged in gruesome murder of 58-year-old neighbor

A Bridgewater man charged in the murder of his 58-year-old female neighbor who was found severely beaten in his Springs Street house early Friday morning was held without bail.

Dinis Moreira, 69, was arraigned Friday in Brockton Superior Court on a charge of murder of Valerie Folsom Oakhem, 58, of Brockton, according to Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

According to the prosecutor, Bridgewater Police received a call around 12:30 a.m. on their business line from a family member of Moreira’s.

Kevin Moreira, Dinis’s son, reported that he arrived at his father’s home at 134 Spring Street and found a bludgeoned female on the kitchen floor.

When officers responded to the house they located Oakhem laying on the kitchen floor with several lacerations to her body and face, and severe trauma to her head, according to prosecutors. Oakhem was pronounced deceased while en route to the hospital.

According to Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, Moreira and Oakhem were “neighbors and friends” and he allegedly bludgeoned her to death.

Investigators believe that this was a targeted act of violence and not random. The investigation is ongoing.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took jurisdiction of the case and will determine the manner and cause of death.

After examination by a court clinician, Moreira was held without bail and will be sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for a 20-day evaluation.

He will be back in court on June 14.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

