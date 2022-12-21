See Hoda and Jenna put their movie knowledge to the test
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager get competitive when they put their holiday movie knowledge to the test in a hilarious game of “Reel or Unreal.”
"They’re supposed to still be in high school and they look like they’re 27," the filmmaker says of the Hawkins teens.
Cameron told BBC Radio 1 that Damon should stop "beating himself up" for turning down the lead role and an offer of 10% of "Avatar" profits.
The Mouse House has to deal with a major shift that may force it to do something consumers won't like.
Winnie the Pooh and Piglet develop a taste for murder in the surprisingly excellent trailer for the upcoming slasher horror Blood and Honey.
'Cobra Kai' actor Ralph Macchio wrote in his book "Waxing On" that he and co-star William Zabka didn't get along on the set of the 1984 film 'The Karate Kid.'
Dwayne Johnson confirmed that "Black Adam" won't be a part of the first chapter of the DC Universe after meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran.
From "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" to "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Yahoo Entertainment's staff picks their favorite films of 2022. And some least favorite, too.
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum sizzle on the posters for the upcoming film "Magic Mike's Last Dance." The movie is the last installment of the franchise.
A video of a young Indian girl in Mumbai assisting her visually impaired parents has gone viral on Instagram. Posted by Mith Indulkar (@mith_mumbaikar) on Dec. 10, the video shows a girl in a school uniform feeding her parents by placing food in her their hands and plates.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ: WBD) DC antihero movie "Black Adam" started streaming on HBO Max. The movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, premiered in theaters on October 21. It had opened to mixed responses, TechCrunch reports. "Black Adam" performed poorly at the box office, earning $400 million globally against a $195 million budget excluding marketing and other costs related to promotion and distribution. However, Johnson disputed claims that "Black Adam" would lose between $50 mi
Edie Falco is one of the stars of Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to James Cameron’s epic. Since The Sopranos alum filmed the movie several years ago she had thought it had been released and flopped at the box office after not hearing much buzz. During an appearance on The View on Friday, […]
Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary this year. They walked the red carpet before Adam was honored at the Gotham Awards.
James Gunn and Peter Safran have been tasked to shake up the DC Universe and in doing so have scrapped several ideas from the past regime like Henry Cavill’s return as Superman and Patty Jenkins’ take on Wonder Woman 3. Many fans have speculated that with the axing of the third installment of the Wonder […]
