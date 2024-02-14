See Holly the Schnauzer survive mountain lion attack in California backyard

A video shows a mountain lion attacking a pet dog Monday in a yard at a Southern California home.

Somehow, the black 3-year-old Schnauzer named Holly Jolly survived the Feb. 12, 2024 incident in La Verne, near Los Angeles, California.

The dog’s owners told KTLA that their neighborhood is home to a lot of wildlife, including bears, coyotes, rattlesnakes and mountain lions, but it was the first time a cougar had come so close. They were inside watching television at the time when they heard yelping.

The New York Post shared video of the vicious attack via VideoElephant. Some viewers may find the footage upsetting to watch.