See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Microsoft Corp.

Microsoft Corp
NASDAQ/NGS:MSFT
Summary
- Perception of the company's creditworthiness is negative
- ETFs holding this stock are seeing positive inflows
- Bearish sentiment is low
Short interest | Positive
Short interest is extremely low for MSFT with fewer than 1% of shares on loan. This could indicate that investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices are not currently targeting MSFT.
ETF/Index ownership | Positive
ETF activity is positive. Over the last month, ETFs holding MSFT are favorable, with net inflows of $20.21 billion. Additionally, the rate of inflows is increasing.
PMI by IHS Markit | Neutral
According to the latest IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data, output in the Technology sector is rising. The rate of growth is weak relative to the trend shown over the past year, however.
Credit default swap | Negative
The current level displays a negative indicator. MSFT credit default swap spreads are near their highest levels for the past 1 year, which indicates the market's more negative perception of the company's credit worthiness.
