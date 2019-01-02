See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Molson Coors Brewing Co.

Molson Coors Brewing Co

NYSE:TAP

Perception of the company's creditworthiness is neutral

ETFs holding this stock are seeing positive inflows

Bearish sentiment is low



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Positive

Short interest is low for TAP with fewer than 5% of shares on loan. The last change in the short interest score occurred more than 1 month ago and implies that there has been little change in sentiment among investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Positive

ETF activity is positive. Over the last month, growth of ETFs holding TAP is favorable, with net inflows of $18.00 billion. This is among the highest net inflows seen over the last one-year and the rate of additional inflows appears to be increasing.

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit | Neutral