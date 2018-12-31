See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Jabil Inc.

Jabil Inc

NYSE:JBL

Summary





Perception of the company's creditworthiness is positive

ETFs holding this stock are seeing positive inflows

Bearish sentiment is low



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Positive

Short interest is extremely low for JBL with fewer than 1% of shares on loan. This could indicate that investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices are not currently targeting JBL.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Positive

ETF activity is positive. Over the last month, growth of ETFs holding JBL is favorable, with net inflows of $9.89 billion. This is among the highest net inflows seen over the last one-year and the rate of additional inflows appears to be increasing.

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit | Neutral