See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Ventas Inc.

- Perception of the company's creditworthiness is neutral
- ETFs holding this stock are seeing positive inflows
- Bearish sentiment is low
- Economic output for the sector is expanding but at a slower rate
Short interest | Positive
Short interest is low for VTR with fewer than 5% of shares on loan. The last change in the short interest score occurred more than 1 month ago and implies that there has been little change in sentiment among investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices.
ETF/Index ownership | Positive
ETF activity is positive. Over the last month, ETFs holding VTR are favorable with net inflows of $32.28 billion. This was the highest net inflow seen over the last one-year.Error parsing the SmartText
PMI by IHS Markit | Negative
According to the latest IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data, output in the Financials sector is rising. The rate of growth is weak relative to the trend shown over the past year, however, and is easing.
Credit default swap | Neutral
The current level displays a neutral indicator. VTR credit default swap spreads are near their highest levels for the past 1 year, which indicates the market's more negative perception of the company's credit worthiness.
