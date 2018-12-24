See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Acuity Brands Inc.

Acuity Brands Inc
NYSE:AYI
Summary
- Perception of the company's creditworthiness is positive
- ETFs holding this stock are seeing positive inflows
- Bearish sentiment is low
Short interest | Positive
Short interest is low for AYI with fewer than 5% of shares on loan. The last change in the short interest score occurred more than 1 month ago and implies that there has been little change in sentiment among investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices.
ETF/Index ownership | Positive
ETF activity is positive. Over the last month, growth of ETFs holding AYI is favorable, with net inflows of $23.88 billion. This is among the highest net inflows seen over the last one-year and the rate of additional inflows appears to be increasing.
PMI by IHS Markit | Neutral
According to the latest IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data, output in the Consumer Goods sector is rising. The rate of growth is weak relative to the trend shown over the past year, however.
Credit default swap | Positive
The current level displays a positive indicator. AYI credit default swap spreads are near the lowest level of the last one year and indicate improvement in the market's perception of the company's credit worthiness.
This document has been produced for information purposes only and is not to be relied upon or as construed as investment advice. To the fullest extent permitted by law, IHS Markit disclaims any responsibility or liability, whether in contract, tort (including, without limitation, negligence), equity or otherwise, for any loss or damage arising from any reliance on or the use of this material in any way. Please view the full legal disclaimer and methodology information on pages 2-3 of the full report.