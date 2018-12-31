See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about PerkinElmer Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc

NYSE:PKI

Perception of the company's creditworthiness is neutral

ETFs holding this stock are seeing positive inflows

Bearish sentiment is low and declining



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Positive

Short interest is low for PKI with fewer than 5% of shares on loan. Additionally, this was an improvement in sentiment as investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices reduced their short positions on December 27.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Positive

ETF activity is positive. Over the last month, ETFs holding PKI are favorable with net inflows of $28.98 billion. This was the highest net inflow seen over the last one-year.Error parsing the SmartText

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit | Neutral