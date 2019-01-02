See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Service Corporation International.

Service Corporation International
NYSE:SCI
Summary
- Perception of the company's creditworthiness is neutral
- ETFs holding this stock are seeing positive inflows
- Bearish sentiment is moderate
- Economic output in this company's sector is expanding
Short interest | Neutral
Short interest is moderate for SCI with between 5 and 10% of shares outstanding currently on loan. The last change in the short interest score occurred more than 1 month ago and implies that there has been little change in sentiment among investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices.
ETF/Index ownership | Positive
ETF activity is positive. Over the last month, growth of ETFs holding SCI is favorable, with net inflows of $12.64 billion. This is among the highest net inflows seen over the last one-year and the rate of additional inflows appears to be increasing.
PMI by IHS Markit | Positive
According to the latest IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data, output in the Consumer Services sector is rising. The rate of growth is weak relative to the trend shown over the past year, but is accelerating.
Credit default swap | Neutral
The current level displays a neutral indicator. SCI credit default swap spreads are within the middle of their range for the last three years.
