See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Ventas Inc.

Ventas Inc

NYSE:VTR

View full report here!

Summary





Perception of the company's creditworthiness is neutral

ETFs holding this stock are seeing positive inflows

Bearish sentiment is low

Economic output for the sector is expanding but at a slower rate



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Positive

Short interest is low for VTR with fewer than 5% of shares on loan. The last change in the short interest score occurred more than 1 month ago and implies that there has been little change in sentiment among investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Positive

ETF activity is positive. Over the last month, growth of ETFs holding VTR is favorable, with net inflows of $20.36 billion. This is among the highest net inflows seen over the last one-year and the rate of additional inflows appears to be increasing.

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit | Negative