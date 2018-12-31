See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about HCP Inc.

HCP Inc

NYSE:HCP

View full report here!

Summary





Perception of the company's creditworthiness is neutral

ETFs holding this stock are seeing positive inflows

Bearish sentiment is low

Economic output for the sector is expanding but at a slower rate



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Positive

Short interest is low for HCP with fewer than 5% of shares on loan. The last change in the short interest score occurred more than 1 month ago and implies that there has been little change in sentiment among investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Positive

ETF activity is positive. Over the last month, ETFs holding HCP are favorable with net inflows of $31.41 billion. This was the highest net inflow seen over the last one-year.Error parsing the SmartText

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit | Negative