See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc

NASDAQ/NGS:CBRL

Summary





ETFs holding this stock are seeing positive inflows

Bearish sentiment is high and has been increasing

Economic output in this company's sector is expanding



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Negative

Short interest is high for CBRL with between 15 and 20% of shares on loan. This means that investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices are currently targeting CBRL. Sentiment has worsened and traders added to their bearish short positions on December 31.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Positive

ETF activity is positive. Over the last month, growth of ETFs holding CBRL is favorable, with net inflows of $9.35 billion. This is among the highest net inflows seen over the last one-year and the rate of additional inflows appears to be increasing.

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit | Positive