See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

NYSE:FTAI

Summary





ETFs holding this stock have seen outflows over the last one-month

Bearish sentiment is low



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Positive

Short interest is extremely low for FTAI with fewer than 1% of shares on loan. This could indicate that investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices are not currently targeting FTAI.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Negative

ETF activity is negative but appears to be improving. Over the last one-month, outflows of investor capital in ETFs holding FTAI totaled $18 million. However, outflows appear to be slowing.

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit | Neutral