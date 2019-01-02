See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about TransAlta Corp.

TransAlta Corp

NYSE:TAC

View full report here!

Summary





Perception of the company's creditworthiness is negative

ETFs holding this stock are seeing positive inflows

Bearish sentiment is low

Economic output in this company's sector is contracting



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Positive

Short interest is extremely low for TAC with fewer than 1% of shares on loan. This could indicate that investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices are not currently targeting TAC.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Positive

ETF activity is positive. Over the last month, ETFs holding TAC are favorable with net inflows of $3.55 billion. This was the highest net inflow seen over the last one-year.Error parsing the SmartText

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit

There is no PMI sector data available for this security.

Credit worthiness

Credit default swap | Negative