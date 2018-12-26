See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Marathon Petroleum Corp.

Marathon Petroleum Corp

NYSE:MPC

Perception of the company's creditworthiness is neutral

ETFs holding this stock are seeing positive inflows

Bearish sentiment is low

Economic output in this company's sector is contracting



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Positive

Short interest is extremely low for MPC with fewer than 1% of shares on loan. This could indicate that investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices are not currently targeting MPC.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Positive

ETF activity is positive. Over the last month, growth of ETFs holding MPC is favorable, with net inflows of $16.53 billion. This is among the highest net inflows seen over the last one-year and the rate of additional inflows appears to be increasing.

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit

There is no PMI sector data available for this security.

Credit worthiness

Credit default swap | Neutral