See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Vail Resorts Inc.

Vail Resorts Inc

NYSE:MTN

Summary





ETFs holding this stock are seeing positive inflows

Bearish sentiment is moderate and increasing

Economic output in this company's sector is expanding



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Neutral

Short interest is moderate for MTN with between 5 and 10% of shares outstanding currently on loan. This represents an increase in short interest as investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices added to their short positions on December 26.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Positive

ETF activity is positive. Over the last month, growth of ETFs holding MTN is favorable, with net inflows of $8.40 billion. This is among the highest net inflows seen over the last one-year and the rate of additional inflows appears to be increasing.

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit | Positive