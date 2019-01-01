See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Capital Senior Living Corp.

Capital Senior Living Corp

NYSE:CSU

Summary





ETFs holding this stock are seeing positive inflows

Bearish sentiment is low and declining

Economic output in this company's sector is expanding



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Positive

Short interest is low for CSU with fewer than 5% of shares on loan. Additionally, this was an improvement in sentiment as investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices reduced their short positions on December 28.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Positive

ETF activity is positive. Over the last month, growth of ETFs holding CSU is favorable, with net inflows of $3.26 billion. This is among the highest net inflows seen over the last one-year and the rate of additional inflows appears to be increasing.

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit | Positive