See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Vail Resorts Inc.

Vail Resorts Inc

NYSE:MTN

Summary





ETFs holding this stock are seeing positive inflows

Bearish sentiment is low and declining

Economic output in this company's sector is expanding



Bearish sentiment

Short interest | Positive

Short interest is low for MTN with fewer than 5% of shares on loan. Additionally, this was an improvement in sentiment as investors who seek to profit from falling equity prices reduced their short positions on December 28.

Money flow

ETF/Index ownership | Positive

ETF activity is positive. Over the last month, ETFs holding MTN are favorable with net inflows of $10.25 billion. This was the highest net inflow seen over the last one-year.Error parsing the SmartText

Economic sentiment

PMI by IHS Markit | Positive